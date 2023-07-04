OBITUARY: James Dunn; August 31, 1950 - June 16, 2023

James "Jim," 72, of Montrose, passed away in his home, surrounded by his wife and daughter, on June 16, 2023, after battling Type 1 diabetes since the age of 6. In 2012 he was diagnosed with a very rare, non-curable, form of leukemia. He even gave bone marrow donations for future research and in the end, a very short fight with renal failure.

He was born in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, on Aug. 31, 1950, the middle child of five to Carmen and Lorraine Dunn. At the age of 5, the family moved to Colorado and settled in Cañon City. He graduated there, Class of 1969, where he excelled at academics, sports, and student government. He then went on to get a bachelor's degree, from CSU in Outdoor Recreation and Biology, followed by a master's in Forestry.

