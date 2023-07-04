OBITUARY: James Dunn; August 31, 1950 - June 16, 2023

James "Jim," 72, of Montrose, passed away in his home, surrounded by his wife and daughter, on June 16, 2023, after battling Type 1 diabetes since the age of 6. In 2012 he was diagnosed with a very rare, non-curable, form of leukemia. He even gave bone marrow donations for future research and in the end, a very short fight with renal failure.
He was born in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, on Aug. 31, 1950, the middle child of five to Carmen and Lorraine Dunn. At the age of 5, the family moved to Colorado and settled in Cañon City. He graduated there, Class of 1969, where he excelled at academics, sports, and student government. He then went on to get a bachelor's degree, from CSU in Outdoor Recreation and Biology, followed by a master's in Forestry.
He worked for the US Forest Service for 40 years and during the summer he traveled nationally to supervise and coordinate the fighting of wildland forest fires, as an incident commander for aviation.
In 1971, He married his childhood sweetheart, Debbie McCormick. They had one daughter, Stacey Meszaros, and she gave them three grandchildren. Being involved in his daughter's life, and his grandchildren's life, was very important to Jim, and while he would often have to travel hours, he never missed a game/meet, awards ceremony, band concert, or school play. He was loving referred to as Poppy, and many of his grandchild's friends and families still call him that today.
In 2009 he received the annual Lloyd McMillan Memorial Award. And in 2015 he was inducted into the Colorado High School Association of Officials.
Jim officiated high school basketball and football for more than 35 years. He has also officiated wheelchair basketball for 15 years. And he coached the Montrose High School baseball teams for five seasons, even taking them to the state championship.
He used overcoming diabetes in his own life to be active in area sports and to give back to hundreds of kids through their mutual involvement in local athletics. With the motto of "if I can, you can too."
He is preceded in death by, both parents and three sisters. Survived by: his wife Debbie of Montrose; his daughter Stacey Meszaros (Scott) of North Carolina, and grandchildren, Alexis-Jaymes Meszaros (Nate Navarro) of Georgia, Cooper Meszaros USAF, and Briar Meszaros of Washington, D.C.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
