OBITUARY: James Eric Webb

James Eric Webb
James “Jim” Webb is making people laugh in heaven. Laughing with friends and family was Jim’s favorite thing and his three daughters were his joy.
He was born on July 30, 1966, in Delta to Robert and Charlotte Webb of Olathe. Jim graduated from Olathe High School in 1985, an all state fullback, basketball and track star, homecoming king, and class president. He thoroughly enjoyed his time in college and graduated from Colorado State University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in Farm and Ranch Management.
He then returned to his beloved family dairy and farm. He married Willyn (Hamilton) in 1993 and they shared 32 years and had three daughters together (Skylyn 27, Joyclie 23, and Missa 20).
He served 12 years on the Dairy Farmers of America Board, Western Dairy Farmers Board, Western Dairy Board, 10 years on the Shavano Conservation Board, two terms on the National Dairy Board appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture. Jim loved the 12 years he coached girls’ recreation and club basketball teams, formed strong friendships with his daughters’ and their teammates, taught valuable life skills, and touched many lives.
Jim and Willyn wrote two grants to support his dream of an all-natural, artisan cheese as a value added venture to Webb Dairy. Rocking W Cheese started in 2016. He was devoted to his cows, marketing the cheese, farming, and being with his dad every day.
Jim loved boating, hunting, and coaching/watching his daughters’ sports. Jim was always smiling and loved to make people laugh. Everyone had a good time whenever Jim was around. He had the biggest heart, the kindest soul, and the best sense of humor. He would help anyone at any time and make them smile while he did it. He was fully present in whatever he was doing and gave his full attention to whoever he was with. He truly lived life to the fullest.
He is survived by Willyn and his three daughters Skylyn, Joyclie, and Missa; his parents Robert and Charlotte (Sumner) Webb, his sisters Sonya (John) Hood, Caryn (John) Gibson His nieces & a nephew; Margo (Hood) Lenz (David) and their two sons, and Terrica (Gibson) Garrison (Cutter) and their two sons, Taylor Gibson, and Tasha Gibson, Doyle Young and Lella Young.
Services will be at the Olathe Middle School Gym, Olathe, Colorado, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2 p.m.
Interment at the Olathe Colorado Cemetery immediately following the service
4 p.m. Reception at the MAD RUSSIAN BREWERY; Montrose Cattlewomen will serve lemonade and iced tea from 4 — 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Daughters of Jim Webb College Fund, First Colorado National Bank,150 Gunnison River Drive, Delta, CO 81416.