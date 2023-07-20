OBITUARY: James “Jim” Morrow; Oct. 4, 1928 - July 6, 2023

James L. “Jim” Morrow, 94, passed away on July 6, 2023 after a three-week illness. He was born on Oct. 4, 1928 in Warsaw, Illinois, to James Guy Morrow and Opal (Brumbaugh) Morrow. Jim left high school before graduating, working at a young age to help his family. He enlisted in the U.S. Army while in Ottumwa, Iowa, and was eventually stationed in Seward, Alaska, as a firefighter, earning a World War II Victory Medal, and was honorably discharged in 1948.
Jim worked hard his entire life, enjoying various job opportunities. In Alaska, he fished commercially, with his family, worked for Tesoro, and built a family home in Anchorage. Always on the move, he was employed by Standard Oil, ran a snowmobile business in Salida, Colorado, set up scales in livestock yards, and built many beautiful homes, including his own log home in Buena Vista, Colorado.
In Montrose, Jim started The River Meadows on LaSalle Road, originally The Meadows. After a divorce from his first wife, his greatest accomplishment was beginning his own business-Valley PreCast Products-in Buena Vista, selling septic tanks and other products.
Jim was a good and honest businessman, and retired in March 1995 after selling Valley PreCast, where he had sold over 640 tanks in his final year. The business still thrives today!
Jim met his second wife, Barbara Lysle, in 1989 and they enjoyed 34 years together, jeeping everywhere and taking trips in their camper to see family in Texas and Minnesota. A highlight for Jim during his retirement was a boat trip down the Mississippi River with his son, Craig, and family, a true adventure of 500 miles down and back! Barbara and Jim often took off in their camper or motorhome with their dog, always a German shepherd, and a Jeep in tow.
Jim was a true master in the garden, as well as a mechanical wiz, especially with his many Jeeps, and was always willing to help a neighbor in need. You will be so missed, Jim! You can now rest in peace.
Surviving members of his family are his wife, Barbara, three children: Toni (Bill) Swanson of Fort Collins, Colorado; Craig (Deb) Morrow of Apache Junction, Arizona; Mike (Deb) Morrow of Shenandoah, Texas, his two sisters: Darlene Meyer of Buena Vista, Colorado and MaryAnn (Weldon) Limkeman of Hamilton, Illinois, many nieces and nephews, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. Per Jim's wishes, there will be no service. Crippin Funeral Home has helped with the arrangements. Any memorial contributions may be made to Hope West, 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO, 81401.
