OBITUARY: James “Jim” Morrow; Oct. 4, 1928 - July 6, 2023
James L. “Jim” Morrow, 94, passed away on July 6, 2023 after a three-week illness. He was born on Oct. 4, 1928 in Warsaw, Illinois, to James Guy Morrow and Opal (Brumbaugh) Morrow. Jim left high school before graduating, working at a young age to help his family. He enlisted in the U.S. Army while in Ottumwa, Iowa, and was eventually stationed in Seward, Alaska, as a firefighter, earning a World War II Victory Medal, and was honorably discharged in 1948.

Jim worked hard his entire life, enjoying various job opportunities. In Alaska, he fished commercially, with his family, worked for Tesoro, and built a family home in Anchorage. Always on the move, he was employed by Standard Oil, ran a snowmobile business in Salida, Colorado, set up scales in livestock yards, and built many beautiful homes, including his own log home in Buena Vista, Colorado.

