OBITUARY: James 'Jim" Murray Roberts

James ‘Jim” Murray Roberts
James “Jim” Murray Roberts, age 86, passed away early Sunday April 11, 2021. Born and raised in Illinois, moving to Colorado in 1961 living in Lakewood, Black Hawk/Central City Monroe until 2016, currently of Surprise, Arizona.
He was a graduate of Malta High School, Illinois, in 1957 and joined the US Army. He served in the Army from 1957-196l active, then 1961-63 inactive and was honorably discharged in 1963. He was a ranch wrangler at the Singing River Ranch in Evergreen, Colorado, the summer of 1961 where he met the love of his life, Lenora Urban. He was in the Colorado National Guard, while living in Montrose from 1976-77 and was a Montrose reserve police officer in 1979 — 81.
As a young man he was involved in FFA, showing cattle and hogs, loved his horses — Blaze, Scooter Rosa, Scooter Bar and multiple others. He loved woodworking before and after his retirement in 1998, was involved in the church, Valley Baptist, Montrose, as a deacon and youth program chaperone. He was devoted to his children’s endeavors with animal projects in 4-H and their activities in sports from young ages until their graduation.
He was, by trade, an accomplished machinist at Ideal Industries, Lockheed Martin, Coors Porcelain, Trienco and Ross Reels, a beloved husband, father, grandfather. He enjoyed riding, camping in the high country, traveling all over the US, Mexico, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Alaska and his favorite, Hawaii. In his travels he enjoyed collecting pictures and sculptures of eagles, caps and T-shirts.
Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Sarah Roberts; brother, Donald Roberts, and sister, Beverly Hawbaker. He is survived by his sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Lenora “Babe” (Urban); daughter Debra Acuff and husband Joel; daughter Connie Flowers and five grandchildren: Nichole Flowers, Michelle Flowers, Diane Flowers, Nathaniel Acuff, Brody Flowers; brother, Gerald Roberts and wife MaryAnne and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help end care given by Billet Hospice.
The family will not be holding a service at this time, memorial services will be planned with date, time and place to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and if desired, family & friends may make memorial contributions to Billet Hospice, 6710 N. 47 Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301 c/o James Roberts or make a donation to your local VA health care or American Cancer Society in the name of James M. Roberts.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.surprisefuneralcare.com
