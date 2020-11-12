OBITUARY: James 'Jim' Scheu

James "Jim" Joseph Scheu passed away peacefully at Valley Manor Care Center on Nov. 9, 2020.
Jim was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, in 1932. He joined the Army in 1950, spent nine months on the front lines during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant 1st Class in 1953.
He married Barbara Ellen Fatherree in 1958 in Arvada and raised two fine sons. He retired at age 49 to Montrose; became active in the Civil Air Patrol and later became a certified flight instructor. Jim really loved to fly.
He was a runner, a hunter, a pilot and enjoyed traveling in an RV with his wife, Barb, having many adventures in Alaska over the years. He was involved in so many outdoor activities, it's hard to list them all.
Jim is survived by his wife, Barb; sons, Ron and Jim Jr.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Caryl; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Scheu’s family.
