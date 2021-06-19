James ‘Jim’ Wyrick
James “Jim” Wyrick died June 15, 2021, at his home in Montrose. He was 81. No services are planned at this time.
Jim was born May 1, 1940, in Marshall, Illinois, to Paul and Maxine (Thompson) Wyrick. He graduated from high school in Marshall, then attended Rose Polytechnic Institute in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963.
On April 25, 1964 he married Paula Lawson in Beech Grove, Indiana. They made their home in Indianapolis before moving to Montrose.
He enjoyed jeeping in the mountains, fly fishing and golf.
Jim is survived by his wife, Paula Wyrick of Montrose; two sons, Jeffrey (Laura) Wyrick of Bloomington, Illinois, and Craig (Lisa) Wyrick of Memphis, Indiana; a daughter, Yvonne (Chuck) Diggins of Louisville, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Crippin Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
