James Norman Doyle
November 30, 1932 - April 13, 2020
James Norman Doyle of Delta, CO passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Colorow Care Center in Olathe, CO. He was 87 years old.
A celebration of life will be held later this year at the Delta Elks Lodge #1235 with officers of the lodge officiating. Inurnment will be at the Delta City Cemetery.
James was born on November 30, 1932 to William A. and Thelma (Chambers) Doyle in Eckert, CO.
Jim received his education in Delta and in Rangely, CO. He graduated from Rangely High School.
Jim served his country in the United States Navy, serving from 1951 through 1954.
Jim married the love of his life Joan Beach on July 2, 1955 in Delta, CO. She preceded him in death on September 1, 2013 in Montrose, CO. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage.
He worked for the telephone company and retired from that position. Jim loved being with his grandkids and his great-grandchild. He enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, traveling, friends and family.
Among survivors are his son and his wife, Brad and Angie Doyle of Delta, CO; two daughters and their husbands, Glee and Tim Anderson of Aurora, CO and Jodi and Manuel Sena of Montrose, CO; He is further survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two siblings and one great-granddaughter Toby Joan Doyle.
Memorial contributions can be made to Special Olympics, c/o Carolyn Rettig, 9611 Indian Drive, Montrose CO, 81403.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
