James Preston Bivins
March 5, 1924 - April 11, 2020
James Preston Bivins, 96, passed away April 11, 2020 in Montrose, Colorado. He was born March 5, 1924 in Ladonia, Texas; he was one of five children born to Ira Hughes Bivins and Louise Gerrie Samuels.
James grew up on a farm in Wolfe City, Texas. He served honorably in the Korean War as a medic then went on to be a nurse at the VA, long haul truck driver, he ran his own service station, worked for Burlington Coat Factory, Chrysler Boat among others. He loved dogs, animals, any cars and loved to go fishing.
James married Dorothy Theodore Duff and they had two daughters Dorothy Louise and Diana Irene, and they lived in Bonham, Texas.
He is survived by his daughter Dorothy (Tim) Miller; granddaughter Eliesha (Hill) Reynolds; grandson Brandon (Helen) Gray; granddaughter Jenifer Myers and great-grandchildren Emily, Hayden and Aspen Reynolds; Wylie, Madalyn and Klint Gray; Mycal Martin; Elisabeth and Bridget Ray; two nephews and their families in Texas, Robert Hugh Johnston and Jerry Bivins, and grandson Brandon Maurice and family in Louisiana.
After 96 years of living he is greatly loved and missed.
There will be a service held for him at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.