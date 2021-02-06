OBITUARY: James R. Austin

James R. Austin
James R. Austin has left the building. Born April 27, 1936, he died Feb. 2, 2021.
Jim left this earth with the same bravado that he lived by. As anyone who knew him would agree, Jim was larger than life. Whether you crossed paths with him at KU (student body president), in Montrose (city manager) or Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Atlanta, Mexico, Copenhagen or Spain, you surely remember a man of intelligence, humor and creativity who had a big voice and a bigger heart. Jim did not walk into a room unnoticed ... and if he did, he’d make sure to get your attention.
His greatest love was Patty, his soulmate and wife of over 60 years. Jim and Patty were together their entire lives — their “first date” captured in a photo of the two of them sharing a tire swing at age 3. Jim also went through life with an amazing cadre of close friends — too many to mention by name, but you know who you are. In addition to Patty, he leaves behind a family who adored him. Sons Sam, (Claire) and Bill (Jeri); and five grandchildren, Sarah, Luke, Adam, Josh and Aaron.
There will be no formal service. Donations in honor of Jim can be made to the charity of your choice.
