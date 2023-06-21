OBITUARY: James Russell; July 3, 1943 - May 20, 2023

James Leon Russell was born July 3, 1943 in Hogansville, Georgia to Harvey Emerson Russell Sr. and Gaudie James Russell. He grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was a 1961 graduate of Howard High School.
James enlisted into the US Air Force on Feb. 20, 1966, and was stationed in Long Beach, California. He worked as an aircraft avionics technician for the US Military aircraft fleet at Castle Air Force Base in California.
James was released from active duty on June 17, 1966, from Lowry Air Force Base, Denver, Colorado. He relocated to Long Beach, California, where he joined Lockheed Martin Aerospace Company.
James always had a love for aircraft and wanted to pursue getting his pilot's license. He worked for LMCO and took pilot training until he received his private pilots license. James pursued and dreamed of becoming a pilot in the commercial aviation industry. He didn't get to fly commercially and eventually retired from full-time work and moved to Montrose, Colorado, for the remainder of his life.
After moving to Montrose, James began working for the Colorado school system as a school bus driver. James had a knack for having the school children behave, I have been told by one of his closest friends. James would walk to work to stay in shape during his employment. One of James' students mentioned that he was always humming Christmas carols. That's when James started saying Merry Christmas to them, I am told. Apparently, this got their attention and this allowed James to have their devoted attention while transporting them from home to school.
James drove the school bus for many years until he decided to stop working entirely. During this time James met a lot of friends in the Montrose Community.
Among those who preceded James in death include his father, Harvey Russell Sr.; stepfather, Eugene Debs Smith; mother Gaudie James Smith; and brother, Harvey Emerson Russell Jr., and Charles Frank Russell.
On Saturday May 20, 2023, at 6 a.m. in Valley Manor Health Care Facility, James passed away at the age of 79 years old.
Cherishing his memories include his brothers, Gary Wendell Smith of Chattanooga Tennessee, David Glenn Russell of Atlanta, Georgia; sister Shirley Smith of Chattanooga; relatives Mrs. Margret and Lucy Stanley, both of Lagrange, Georgia; Mary Louise Green, Lee Van Merrell, and Lucile Scott, all of Chattanooga; nieces and nephews Terrious Smith, Renita Smith, David Russell, Scott Gram, Noble Russell, Dwyane Smith, and Michael Smit, and a host of great-nieces; great-nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends.
James will have a veterans ceremony at the Grand Junction Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, located at 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO 81501, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 3 p.m. Anyone who plans to attend is asked to be 30 minutes early.
In closing, James Russell's family would like to thank all of his friends, and everyone who worked at Senior Community Care Pace, and Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Colorado!
Thanks,
James Russell Family
