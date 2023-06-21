OBITUARY: James Russell; July 3, 1943 - May 20, 2023
James Leon Russell was born July 3, 1943 in Hogansville, Georgia to Harvey Emerson Russell Sr. and Gaudie James Russell. He grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was a 1961 graduate of Howard High School.

James enlisted into the US Air Force on Feb. 20, 1966, and was stationed in Long Beach, California. He worked as an aircraft avionics technician for the US Military aircraft fleet at Castle Air Force Base in California.

