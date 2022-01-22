OBITUARY: James Tofflemoyer

James Tofflemoyer passed away Jan. 20, 2022, at the Veterans Administration Hospital; he was 79.
James was born on Feb. 4, 1942, in Olathe, Colorado, from the union of Alfred and Beulah Tofflemoyer.
James was a resident of Naturita, Colorado, in 1997; he had previously lived in Durango, Montrose and Palisade, Colorado. He was a United States Air Force veteran and had worked for the D&RG
Railroad as a mechanic for 10 years.
Friends and family will always remember that he was a Studebaker nut and enjoyed working on his 1950 model.
James leaves behind his wife, Carla Holder; three sons, Michael (Stephanie) Tofflemoyer of Murray, Utah; Mark Tofflemoyer of Olathe, Colorado, and Matthew (Christy) Tofflemoyer of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Other survivors include a brother Richard Tofflemoyer of Montrose, Colorado, and three grandchildren, Cameron, Ty and Wyatt.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice and Ellen.
Military honors will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of James Tofflemoyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone