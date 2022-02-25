OBITUARY: James W. McCormack

James W. McCormack
James William McCormack passed away in his home in Montrose, Colorado, on Feb. 16, 2022. James was born in 1929 in southeastern New Mexico on the family homestead one month before the famous stock market crash that began the Great Depression. James was raised in rural New Mexico without running water and windmill-generated electricity. His graduating class of 12 produced a basketball team that famously went to Albuquerque for the state basketball finals in 1947, with the tall center, James McCormack, leading the squad with his two-handed jump shot.
In 1948, James married his high school sweetheart, Artie Thomasanna Wilkes, the lovebirds were married for 20 years until her death in 1968. They had two children, Beverly and Mike.
After high school, James left the family ranch and began a career in education, starting as a teacher in House, New Mexico, his teaching career was interrupted by the Korean War, spending two Christmases along the 38th Parallel and claiming that it was the coldest weather he had ever experienced.
Upon returning from Korea, James moved his family to Farmington, New Mexico, and worked as the school district business manager, ultimately, becoming the superintendent of the Farmington school district during the oil and gas boom of the 1960s. After 13 years in Farmington, he moved to the Navajo Reservation at Ganado Arizona, again as superintendent of schools.
In 1969 he found his second love and married Mary Louise Manderson; the two were together until her death in 2015.
James was known for his engaging smile and sense of humor. He never met a person whose name he didn’t remember. All that met him recognized his kind heart and caring persona. His talent for numbers continued into retirement, where he taught himself the latest technology, outperforming many of his juniors. We will especially miss his quiet wisdom and loving manner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wives.
He is survived by his children, Mike (Maureen) McCormack; Beverly (Rick) Morin; grandchildren, Matthew (Meghan) McCormack and Mackette McCormack (Patrick) Kark; great- grandchildren Matthew Charles and Margaret, Christopher, and Louise McCormack; cousins Lewis (Kay) McCormack, Joann Blakey, Nina Fondy, Katie Love and Gail Reynolds.
A viewing is planned for Friday evening, Feb. 25, at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose from 5 to 7. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2505 Sunnyside Road, Saturday Feb. 26 , at 10 a.m.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting with details; 970-249-2121.