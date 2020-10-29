Jamieson was called home after sustaining injuries following a fall at his home in Montrose, Colorado, on Oct. 25, 2020. Jamie was born Feb. 24, 1971 in Denver, to Daniel Lee Johnson and Joy Schmidt Johnson (Carlson). He grew up in Silverthorne, Colorado and Buena Vista, Colorado before moving to Gering, Nebraska where he attended school and graduated in 1989. Jamie was fun-loving and enjoyed playing pranks on his siblings. As a young boy he delivered newspapers for the Star Herald. Jamie spent many happy summers with his father fishing and simply enjoying each other's company.
In high school he worked for KFC, working his way to management and regional training which took him to Goodland, Kansas, Fort Morgan, Delta, Colorado and Laramie, Wyoming.
He joined the Navy serving from 1998-2004 and achieved the rank of ET2. While on the USS Eisenhower he enjoyed exploring the ports of call in the Mediterranean Sea and passing through the Suez Canal. He used the GI Bill to continue his training and received his AS from ECPI College of Technology and earned a BS in computer networking from Strayer University. After his honorable discharge he moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he was employed as a senior network engineer at Dish Network Co. In Cheyenne, Jamieson met the love of his life, Andrea Rinne, and they have spent 13 happy years together. In 2018 they moved to Montrose, Colorado, where Jamie went to work for Elevate Internet as a network operations support analyst.
Jamieson loved Andrea and his daughters to the moon and back. He also loved the outdoors, traveling the world, cruising on his motorcycle and watching UFC. His favorite sports teams were the Broncos and the Colorado Avs. He enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his family. Jamieson looked forward to Sundays mowing his large lawn on his new electric lawn mower.
Jamie is survived by his partner, Andrea Rinne; daughters, Natasha Johnson, Montrose, Colorado; Nicole (Tommy) Van Nest; and granddaughter, Isabella Van Nest, Berthoud, Colorado; his mother, Joy (Val) Carlson, Gering, Nebraska; father, Dan (Trina) Johnson, Galax, Virginia; sister, Karla Frailey, Scottsbluff, Nebraska; brothers, Kelley (Anita) Kisser, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Kurt (Beth) Kisser, Firestone, Colorado; stepsisters, Vanessa (Ed) Bartels, Grand Island, Nebraska, Valerie (Mike) Hraban, Billings, Montana, Sandy (Greg) Erickson, Ypsilanti, Michigan; and stepbrother, Craig (Josie) Carlson, Billings, Montana; numerous nieces and nephews; the mother of his children, Lisa (Barnett) Fowlkes; the mother of his stepdaughter, Julie (McGuire) Johnson; and stepdaughter, Rae Lyn Elgohary.
Preceding Jamie were his grandparents, Ernest and Edna Schmidt, and Howard William and Johnnie Mae Johnson; and stepbrother, Eric Carlson.
Jamieson's final act was to give the gift of life through organ, eye, and tissue donation.
Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held in Montrose, Colorado. A celebration of life and interment will be held in Nebraska in the spring of 2021.
Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Homes For Our Troops.
