OBITUARY: Janice E. (Miller) Rule

Janice E. (Miller) Rule, 82, passed away in her home on Jan. 5, 2022, with her daughter and son by her side. Janice was born to Kenneth L. and Hazel D. Miller on May 8, 1939, in Loveland, Colorado.
Janice grew up in Denver, Colorado, the eldest of four daughters.
She married her high school sweetheart, Richard L. Rule, on Aug. 28, 1960, and they were married for 55 years at the time of Richard’s passing. They started their life together on Red Mountain before moving back to the Denver/Lakewood area of Colorado, where she raised her family and became an accomplished restoration upholsterer. Janice and Richard moved to Montrose in May 2001, where she was co-owner of Colorado Gourmet Foods with her daughter Jill.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Jill (John) Mabery of Montrose, Colorado; son Dennis (Cynthia) Rule of Pueblo West, Colorado, and grandchildren Andrea Rule and Connie Rule of Pueblo West, Colorado. She is also survived by her three sisters, Pat Donnelly of Florence, Colorado; Myrna (Tony) of Austin, Colorado; Jody Miller of Cedaredge, and her sister-in-law Julia (Ron) Rice of Pueblo West.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, brother-in-law Michael Donnelly, nephew Dana and nieces Sandra and Cindy.
Janice enjoyed sewing and crocheting and made beautiful wedding dresses for her daughter and daughter-in-law.
The family requests that a memorial donation be made in her name to Hospice Care of Hope West at HopeWestCO.org/donate.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Rule as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
