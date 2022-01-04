OBITUARY: Janice Irene (George) Schleich; July 18, 1926 - December 25, 2021

Irene, 95, passed away at home, with her son Kenneth, and his life partner Chris, at her side.
She was born to George George, and Katherine (Sittner).
She lived her entire life in Montrose, graduating in 1944. She farmed with her brothers and sisters until the age of 14. She then started working for JCPenney Company, until she retired. She spoke of a time after she had her son Kenny, that they would call and beg her to come back. She always told them, “no, not until my son goes to school” and only if she could get off in time to meet Kenny’s school bus. She absolutely loved her job and spoke about it until she passed.
She married Robert J. Schleich on Nov. 14, 1948. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2021.
Also preceding her in death are her mother and father; sisters Norma Gotfried and Kay Sanderson; brothers Billy and Harold George; brother-in-law Tony English, Alfred Story, Bob Toothman, Wayne Crane, Sandy Sanderson; and sister-in-law Carol Schleich.
She is survived by her son Kenneth, and life partner Chris; brothers Herbert (Lish) George, John George (Judy Wunschel): Sister, Mary Ella English, Dorthy Story, Shirley Toothman, Alice Crane, Jeanette (Dean) Ammons; brother-in-law Larry Schleich. Nephews Monte and Connie George, Mitch and Stan George, Derek and Heidi George. Billy and Kathy English, Mike and Dina Toothman, Jeff and Jane Toothman, Steve and Darleen Story, Lance and Jennifer Crane, Matt and Jen Ammons, Greg and Shelia George, Scott Sanderson, Bryan and Josie Schleich, Mike and Tracy Schleich, John Burgess, Tyler and Jennifer London, Jamie and Kim London.
Nieces Gale George, Pam George, Sondre and Larry Coleman, Jaylynn Eyre, Carol Story, Cheryl Story, Debbie and Scott Lewis, Kathy and Ronnie Holman, Jennifer and Jack Coons, Mary Burgess, Sherri Heath, Beth and Rod Benson, Lisa Schleich, Carrie London, and many great, and great great nieces, and nephews. Honorary grandson, Anthony J. Gonzales and great grandson, Anthony M. Gonzales.
In lieu of flowers you can make donations to the loving memory of Janice Irene Schleich, Hope West, 725 South 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401
A graveside ceremony will take place on Jan. 7, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Valley Lawn Cemetery in Montrose.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone