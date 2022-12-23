Jay passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, as a result of his brain injury. He had been a resident at Hilltop Brain Injury/LAP facility in Grand Junction, Colorado, since July 2021.
Prior to his injury onset in September 2016, he had lived in Nucla, Colorado, and worked as a carpenter/contractor/taxidermist artist extraordinaire. He had many loves, hunting, fishing and nature and most of all his family.
Jay was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, as Jeramy Alan White, raised in Meredith, New Hampshire, then Epsom, New Hampshire, until his graduation in 1991. He then hiked the USA and settled into Telluride, Colorado, then on to Nucla until his onset of symptoms from his brain injury, when he moved to Cedaredge, Colorado, to reside with his mother in 2017.
He is survived by his two children , Jacob (Coby) Zane Grierson and Sabra Rose Grierson of Nucla; his mother and stepdad Gregg and Judith Iversen of Eckert, Colorado; his two beloved sisters Heidi L. (White) Bostic of North Pole, Alaska, and Kamela L. Grierson of Manchester, New Hampshire.
No service is planned. See Grand Valley Funeral Homes Grand Junction website for details.
To plant a tree in memory of Alan Grierson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
