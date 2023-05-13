OBITUARY: Jean Gilleece

Elizabeth Jean Bull Gilleece passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, at age of 91, at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Colorado.
Jean was born March 7, 1932 at the family ranch on Surface Creek in Cedaredge to Earnest A. Bull and Dorothy A. Nelson. After graduating from the Delta County schools, she attended Colorado Mechanical and Agricultural college, which became CSU, in 1954 with a major of Vocational Home Economics. Jean later received her master’s in Life Science from Western State College.
Jean’s teaching career while mostly based in the Grand Valley, from Fruita to Palisade, she taught home economics in Delta County, Lamar, Cherry Creek, and even a reservation in Wyoming. Besides creating a family with her son, Jean loved spending her time outside caring for and riding her horses. Jean was one of the original members of the Side Saddle Sissy’s, that became the Frontier Bells, which preformed in parades and rodeo’s on side saddles all around the Western States. Jean also enjoyed singing in church choirs, and after she retired from teaching she did volunteer work with Saint Mary’s hospital pathology lab.
Jean is survived by her son, James (Beth) Gilleece of Montrose; grandson Aaron (Crystal) Gilleece of Grand Junction; granddaughter Rachel (Camron) Gilleece of Montrose; five great-grandchildren with one on the way, and many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Willard and Robert Bull and sister Marolyn Wood.
Memorial service for Jean will be held at 1 p.m. May 27 United Methodist Church in Cedaredge. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Montage Creek, Valley Manor Care Center and the Members of Hope West Hospice for their wonderful care of Jean.
Memorial gifts can be made to Hope West Hospice at 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO, 81401.
Arrangements are being handled by the family and Crippin Funeral Home.
