OBITUARY: Jeff Passehl

On the evening of April 14, 2023, in Telluride, Colorado, Jeffrey John Passehl left this world at the age of 60.

Jeff was born in Colorado Springs on Dec. 7, 1962, to his mother Gloria Drobnick (Smith) and father, Larry Passehl. His brother, Kevin, was born just over a year later. When he was 3, the family moved to Montrose, Colorado, where Jeff spent his childhood and graduated from Montrose High in 1981. He briefly joined the Air Force, and upon his return began his over

To plant a tree in memory of Jeff Passehl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?