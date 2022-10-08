OBITUARY: Jeff Robinson

Jeff Robinson
After a short battle with cancer, Jeffry left this earth to join his wife and his Lord on Oct. 4, 2022. He died at Hope West Care Center with his family by his side.
Jeff Robinson
After a short battle with cancer, Jeffry left this earth to join his wife and his Lord on Oct. 4, 2022. He died at Hope West Care Center with his family by his side.
Jeff was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 2, 1957, to James and Otha Robinson. He was the baby of six boys. The family moved to Delta, Colorado, in 1966.
Jeff married the love of his life, Juanita Faye (Miller) on July 25, 1976, in Delta. The couple had two beautiful daughters, Tana Nicole and Sheena Rosanne.
Jeff attended Cheyenne Aerotech School in Wyoming in 1989, and then moved his family to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he worked in airline mechanics for several years.
Jeff enjoyed hunting and being in the mountains. This is where he met many wonderful people who have remained lifelong friends. Jeff’s grandson and family took him to his favorite mountain spot one last time shortly before he died. Jeff had many interests and enjoyed trying new things.
Jeff was a very giving person. As a last gift, Jeff chose to donate his body to science.
Jeff is preceded in death by his loving wife, Juanita Robinson; his parents, James and Otha Robinson, and his brothers James (Mary — still living) and Michael (Sue) Robinson.
Jeff is survived by his daughters Tana (Chuck) Shafer; Sheena (Patrick) Dickenson; eight very special grandchildren, Alex, MaddyJo, Makya, Isaiah and Elias Shafer; Jonathan Owens; Abigail and Amelia Dickenson. He is also survived by his brothers Philip (Betty) Robinson; Steven (Karon) Robinson; and Duffy (Stacie) Robinson. Jeff is also survived by honorary brothers Kevin (Pam) Little and Calvin Reed, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services will be held at Bookcliff Baptist Church, 2702 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Please dress in camo/casual/T-shirts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Memorial Fund (made to Jeff Robinson or Tana Shafer) or sent directly to Bank of The West (Please ask for the account information).
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.