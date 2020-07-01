Jeffrey Jerome Epperson
May 24, 1969 - June 26, 2020
Jeffrey Jerome Epperson passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on May 24, 1969 to Michael Jerome and Norma Eileen Epperson in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He spent some of his childhood in Loveland, Colorado, and called Montrose, Colorado, his hometown.
It took him 46 years to find the love of his life and he married Lori Sisneros on Aug. 4, 2018. Together they share their love of the outdoors, Broncos football, and enjoying time with his family and friends. He was affectionately named "Jeffles" by his new extended family.
Jeff worked at Johns Manville as the physical distribution manager. He worked there for more than 20 years; many of his coworkers became close personal friends.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lori; stepchildren, Alec and Ana Sisneros; brother, Michael Epperson; and nephew, Taylor Epperson.
The family is having a viewing for family and friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9 - 11 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast funeral home in Grand Junction. A private memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. A burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.