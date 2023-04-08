OBITUARY: Jeffrey Kirk Crippin

J. Kirk Crippin, age 68, of Cimarron, Colorado, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023. Kirk was born Nov. 18, 1954, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harry Vern and Marion June (Horn) Crippin. Kirk was the second of three boys. Kirk spent his childhood in Jerome, Idaho; Bisbee, Arizona and La Grande, Oregon. Kirk attended Central Elementary School, La Grande Junior High, and graduated from La Grande High School in 1973.

After graduation Kirk worked for Boise Cascade as well as the State of Oregon as a park ranger at Wallowa Lake State Park in Oregon. Kirk moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1988, where he married Alice June (Standish). Kirk and Alice welcomed their son, Jeffrey Alan Crippin on May 14, 1990. Kirk loved his son with all his heart.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Crippin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?