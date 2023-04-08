OBITUARY: Jeffrey Kirk Crippin

J. Kirk Crippin, age 68, of Cimarron, Colorado, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023. Kirk was born Nov. 18, 1954, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harry Vern and Marion June (Horn) Crippin. Kirk was the second of three boys. Kirk spent his childhood in Jerome, Idaho; Bisbee, Arizona and La Grande, Oregon. Kirk attended Central Elementary School, La Grande Junior High, and graduated from La Grande High School in 1973.
After graduation Kirk worked for Boise Cascade as well as the State of Oregon as a park ranger at Wallowa Lake State Park in Oregon. Kirk moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 1988, where he married Alice June (Standish). Kirk and Alice welcomed their son, Jeffrey Alan Crippin on May 14, 1990. Kirk loved his son with all his heart.
While in Montrose, Kirk worked as a funeral director, as well as a greens keeper for Cobble Creek Golf Course and at City Market. Kirk found his dream job with YWAM Colorado in Cimarron, where he served as maintenance and groundskeeper from 2012 until the time of his death.
Kirk had many interests including golfing and fishing, but his greatest passion was the Lord; he was a creation enthusiast, he enjoyed and loved to visit, sharing his ministries, volunteering at the Delta Correctional Facility, as well as traveling to Romania to help spread his ministries. He loved Jesus with all his heart and patiently awaited the day he would see his Lord and Savior face to face. He was a faithful member of the Montrose Christian Church.
Kirk will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor and willingness to help others.
Kirks is survived by his beloved son, Jeffrey (Kaitlin) Crippin of Grand Junction, Colorado; stepson, Tony Bruton also of Grand Junction; his brothers Greg (Julia) Crippin and Kelly (Carla) Crippin of Montrose; his former wife Alice Muhr of Grand Junction; his beloved and treasured YWAM family, which he adored; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many friends who he considered to be family.
Contributions in loving memory of Kirk may be made to: Youth With A Mission Colorado, 247 County Road 858, Cimarron, CO 81220.
A Celebration of Life for Kirk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel in Montrose.
Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose is handling the arrangements.
