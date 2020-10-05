Jeffrey Kelling
Jeffrey Scott Kelling, 65, of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, after a courageous, 16-month battle with brain cancer. His fight was a trying one, but his loved ones are grateful that the “ups” outnumber the “downs” and that his sense of humor never left him.
Jeff was born on Nov. 26, 1954, in Denver, Colorado, to Ralph and Shirley Kelling (née Rymer). After graduating from Montrose High School in 1972, Jeff served in the United States Navy before completing a nursing degree, and spent 45 years in operating rooms across Colorado, Arizona, and Washington states. He most recently spent three years working in surgery at the Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.
Jeff is survived by his son, Steve Kelling, of Seattle, Washington; daughter, Sara Shorb, of Flagstaff, Arizona; companion, Sonya Bonnell, of Sedro-Woolley, Washington; brother, Bruce Kelling of Medford, Oregon; and beloved friends and Harley-Davidson riders across numerous states and countries.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Washington. In lieu of flowers, Jeff’s family and friends would be honored by any donations made in his memory to the Glioblastoma Foundation (www.glioblastomafoundation.org/) who support research in therapy that may benefit others fighting the brave fight against brain cancer.
