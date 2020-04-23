obit Jenna Lea ferguson

February 20, 1936 - April 18, 2020

Jenna Lea Ferguson, born February 20, 1936 to Jessie and Bessie Ferguson, passed away April 18, 2020 at Colorow Care Center.

Proceeded by death, her son Michael Glenn Hubbard, brothers Duane, Glen, and Clifford Ferguson, sister Betty Lou Cook.

She is survived by son Curtis (Belinda) Fluke, daughters Shelly Hubbard, Kara Teansky, and son-in-law, Rod Teansky. Also, she leaves behind the following — great grandchildren and their spouses. Tom, Amber, Kayden, and McKynzie McDonough; Bryan and Tyler Fluke, William Augustus Martindale III, Hanna, William Augustus Martindale IV, Lane and Luke Martindale; Chris, Joya and Maverick Boyd; Michael Vaughn; along with several nieces and nephews.

Jenna Lea grew up on the Western Slope of Colorado and graduated from Olathe High School.

Her love of farming and ranching led to a career of bookkeeping/accounting for several local companies and individuals.

Jenna Lea asked to be remembered in her favorite song, “Everything is Beautiful”, by Ray Stevens, with a prayer for her family and friends. There will be no funeral services during this pandemic. The family requests that friends write their special memories about Jenna Lea under her obituary guestbook at www.crippinfuneralhome.com The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.

