Jennie Lou ‘Penny’ Love
March 3, 1927 - December 27, 2019
Jennie Lou “Penny” Love of Montrose passed away at age 92 on Dec. 27, 2019 at Valley Manor Nursing Home due to complications of dementia.
A private life celebration will be held at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. Officiating will be Launa Stryker.
Penny was a long-time resident of Cimarron and Montrose. She was born March 3, 1927 in Los Animas County, Trinidad, Colorado. Her father was Charles H. Gagliardi and her mother was Eva Hargrove. She spent her childhood in Cimarron and attended Montrose High School. She married Lester E Berry on June 8, 1942, resulting in three children. She married Richard Love on Sept 19, 1969 sharing two children.
Her special interests were ATVing, snowmobiling, elk hunting and fishing. She was a founding member of the Uncompahgre Valley Trail Riders ATV and snowmobile club. She retired from the Western Colorado Power Company as manager of personnel. She was a lifetime member of the Cimarron Club.
She is survived by her son, Roger Dean Berry, from Denver; her daughter, Carol Anne Moore, from Montrose; her stepdaughter, Patsy Wallace, from Montrose; five grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Love; her son, Baby Berry; her grandson, Dennis Moore; her stepson, Gary Love; her step-great-grandson, Jeremiah Blassingame; her half-brothers, Bob Topliss and Joe Topliss, and her sister Dorothy M. Niles McEowen.
The family wishes to thank Brookdale Senior Living Memory Care, Valley Manor Nursing Memory Care and HopeWest Hospice for all their wonderful, kind and supportive care of “Miss Penny.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.