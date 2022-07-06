Jennifer Ann Purdy, neé Yoder
April 15, 1948 — June 19, 2022
Jennifer Ann Purdy passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2022. She was with her husband, Richard Purdy and her daughter, Melanie Kent.
Jennifer was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on April 15, 1948, to Robert M. Yoder, DDS, and Virginia E. Yoder. She grew up in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, and was the firstborn, having four younger brothers. She had a full childhood — living on a farm, taking care of animals, playing piano and flute and studying. Jennifer had a music mentor, Richard Wagner, music director at the Trinity Lutheran Church. He showed her how to express her love of God through music — this was her Spiritual Gift, which deeply affected her students throughout her life.
She graduated valedictorian of Kutztown High school in 1966 and went on to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She loved music, folk dancing and languages. Jennifer also studied abroad in Innsbruck, Austria, where her passion for Austrian culture, and language blossomed. She graduated in 1969 with a bachelor degree in Germanic Studies and a minor in anthropology, with independent studies in Tibetan and Nepalese.
After university, Jen’s adventurous spirit took her to Nepal where she taught at a girls school, as well as teaching English at a Tibetan Refugee camp in Kathmandu. There she met her husband-to-be, Kelvin Kent, an officer in the British Army on a mountaineering expedition. Upon completing her teaching term, Jen did some trekking before returning to Kutztown. While Kelvin was visiting the Yoder family in Kutztown, he and Jennifer decided to marry. They were married at Kelvin’s home on Jersey Island, in the English Channel Islands, UK. They moved to Sandhurst Army Base, England, where he was stationed. Jennifer accompanied Kelvin on the British Darien Gap Expedition between Panama and Columbia. Jen served as base station operator, air dropping supplies and telexing HQ in England.
Their two children were born in Hampshire, England: Peter in 1972 and Melanie in 1974. In 1976 the family made the big trip to the U.S and put down their roots in Montrose, Colorado, where Jennifer’s parents had a house on Spring Creek Mesa. Jen taught piano and flute lessons, taught after school language classes, and substitute taught at the local schools. She had a teaching position at Woodgate Christian school for several years. She also played music at various nursing homes and local churches. She had an interest in archaeology and worked at the local archaeology department. She was also the business manager of the Valley Symphony Orchestra from 1986-1993. In 1985 Jennifer continued her education at Western State College, earning a teaching certificate and a minor in French. In 1984 she met Richard Purdy, an engineer for the local power company. They had similar interests: international folk dancing, music, languages, and religion. In 1985 they were married during a Thanksgiving family gathering, in Muncy Valley, in the Pennsylvania mountains.
In 1992 Richard’s work moved to Westminster, and they moved into an apartment in Northglenn, Colorado. While in the Denver area Jennifer continued to teach music and language, both at the Academy Charter School and Maranatha Christian Center. During this time she researched and wrote a manuscript on famous sibling relationships throughout history. In 2001 Richard retired, and they moved back to their home on Spring Creek in Montrose. Jennifer’s health was on the decline from progressive multiple sclerosis. Back in Montrose she continued giving music lessons, but at an ever-diminishing rate. She continued teaching German words to her caregivers until her last days, 2022.
Jennifer leaves behind a legacy with all of her music and language aspirations. Her gentle and kind spirit will forever be in those hearts she came in contact with.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Purdy and her two children Peter Kent, MD, of Wayzata, Minnesota, and Melanie Kent of Ophir, Colorado, and grandson, Cedar Palmer (age 23) of Telluride, Colorado. Also her brothers: Russell Yoder, Hunter Yoder, Bob Yoder, DDS, and Samuel Yoder, DVM, all of Pennsylvania.
A memorial gathering will be held this autumn to honor this loving and gifted woman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest, the Montrose hospice organization.