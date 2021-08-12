OBITUARY: Jennifer Levengood

Jennifer Levengood
Jennifer Louise Levengood, 46, of Cheyenne, passed away on the third of August 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on the 23rd of November, 1974 at Naval Regional Medical Center in San Diego, California, to Diana Wilson and Richard Maley.
Jennifer grew up with her mother in Montrose, Colorado. She graduated from Colorado West Christian School in 1992. She gave birth to two handsome boys, Jakob in 1998 and Toby in 2000. In 2007 she met the love of her life, John. They married one year later, then moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 2008. Jennifer kept busy helping out with the schools the boys attended in any way she could. She also became a Pampered Chef consultant which, along with cooking, she loved doing. When her boys neared graduation she reentered the workforce, working for Spradley Barr Motors in the BDC. She then found a new passion working with the Wyoming Army National Guard as a Family Readiness Support Specialist, where she helped hundreds of families. Jennifer was an avid volunteer with Cheyenne Frontier Days for six years. Jennifer’s life revolved around spending time helping and being with her friends and family.
Jennifer is survived by her husband John Levengood; their two sons Jakob and Tobias Springer; her sister Julie Carnes; her in-laws and countless close friends she considered family.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother Diana Wilson and her father Richard Maley.
A public viewing will be held at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel between noon and 7 p.m. on the 13th of August, 2021. Her funeral service will be held at North Christian Church at 2 p.m. on the 14th of August, 2021.
We are expecting a large crowd. A live stream will be available to those who are at risk or otherwise cannot attend.
To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
