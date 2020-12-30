Jerri Denise Bradley
Jerri Denise Bradley, of Montrose, was born on June 26, 1954 and passed away on Dec. 8, 2020.
Jerri grew up in Silverton while experiencing a childhood filled with many adventures. Jerri often spoke fondly of her time playing with her beloved brother, cousins and friends in and around Silverton. As a child, she lived in mountainside apartments, rode mining trams to school and sold rocks to tourists. Jerri also spent her early years jeeping, skiing, riding motorcycles and snowmobiling in the high country.
Jerri graduated from Silverton High School with the class of 1973. Jerri met her husband of 43 years, Robert Bradley of Steamboat Springs, in Silverton. The two married in 1975 and started a family before moving to Montrose.
In Montrose, Jerri coached gymnastics for many years. She became dear friends with her fellow co-workers and relished her identity as a gymnastics coach. While also raising her family, Jerri went back to school and earned a cosmetology license in 1992. She worked for salons in Montrose before opening her own business. Jerri loved her work as a cosmetologist, took great pride in her career and became close friends with many of her clients.
In retirement, Jerri enjoyed camping and spending as much time as possible at parks and outdoor recreational areas with her husband. She was in her element when she was able to relax outside and take in all the beauty offered by Colorado and Utah’s parks and natural areas. Here children loved hearing about her adventures and encounters with wildlife.
Jerri was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Glanville, and brother, John Glanville. Jerri is survived by her mother, Ermney Glanville; her son, Jeremy Bradley; her daughter, Lynna Dicamillo, and two granddaughters. Jerri is remembered as a loving and generous mother, daughter, aunt, nonni and dedicated caretaker to many family members.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Jerri’s family.
