Jerry Overton

Jerry Overton

Jerry Donald Overton

Jerry Donald Overton, 79, passed on November 1, 2022, in Montrose, Colorado. Jerry was born on June 21, 1943 to George L. and Lucille Baldwin Overton in Memphis, Tennessee. He had two sisters, Barbara and Nell (deceased), and two brothers William and James (deceased).

