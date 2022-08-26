Jerry Lee Burrell succumbed to West Nile Virus on Aug. 25 in Montrose. He was born June 28, 1943 in Brownstown, Indiana to Marietta and Lucius Morrow. One of five children, he was later adopted by Goldie and Ray Burrell of Seymour, Indiana. Jerry attended the Seymour schools, graduating in 1961 from Seymour High School. Out of high school he worked for H.O. Canfield as a draftsman, then went on to work for Reliance Electric.
He married Judith Rainey in 1963. They had two sons, Jeff and Troy. The marriage later ended in divorce. Jerry remarried in 1975 to Wendy Morgan. Together they moved from Indiana to Colorado after having vacationed in the mountains. Jerry worked at Montrose Decorating Center, Best Signs, Pollard Brothers, and Chuck’s Glass before retiring. Jerry’s passion was cars — all kinds of cars, but especially classic fast ones. He was also known for keeping his yard looking immaculately groomed. His sense of humor and sharp wit kept all who knew him laughing.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Wendy; his son Jeffrey (Ron) of New Orleans; brother-in-law Robb (Mary) Ruyle of Montrose; Bev and Bill Morgan of Phoenix, Arizona and Log Hill, Colorado; brother-in-law Les England of Columbus, Indiana; Bill Hackman of Seymour, Indiana; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry was predeceased by son, Troy Burrell; brothers Tom and Larry Weddle; sisters Sandy Hackman and Joanne England, and sisters-in-law Ginger Weddle and Lynne Ruyle.
In lieu of flowers, Jerry wished that donations be made to the Black Canyon Classic Car Club Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 3059, Montrose, Colorado, 81402-3056. Please indicate that the donation is meant for the scholarship fund.
