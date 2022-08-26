Jerry Burrell

Jerry Lee Burrell succumbed to West Nile Virus on Aug. 25 in Montrose. He was born June 28, 1943 in Brownstown, Indiana to Marietta and Lucius Morrow. One of five children, he was later adopted by Goldie and Ray Burrell of Seymour, Indiana. Jerry attended the Seymour schools, graduating in 1961 from Seymour High School. Out of high school he worked for H.O. Canfield as a draftsman, then went on to work for Reliance Electric.

