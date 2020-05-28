Jerry Lee Denison
December 28, 1941 - May 24, 2020
Jerry Lee Denison was welcomed home to his Heavenly Father and Savior on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born Dec. 28, 1941 to Jack and Loraine Denison in Placerville, California. His family moved many times during his childhood and eventually made their way to Olathe, Colorado where Jerry graduated from Olathe High School in 1961. During his high school years, and throughout his life, Jerry was an accomplished runner. While in high school he also met his wife, Dorothy Eileen Wilson, while on a blind date. They experienced a happy marriage for 58 years. During that time, they welcomed four daughters into their family: Sharon, Janice, Ada, and Lydia.
Over the years, Jerry worked as a rancher, a ditch rider, and ran the Gunnison tunnel gate in the bottom of the Black Canyon of Gunnison. He loved running the Cat, irrigating, and spending time with his cherished wife.
Jerry could often be found teasing his kids and grandkids, and they will remember him for his mischievous sense of humor. Jerry was known by all who knew him for the passionate service he provided to everyone who crossed his path. He could often be found serving in the LDS temple, helping neighbors, reaching out to people through his HAM radio (KD0CDA), and going above and beyond to make sure his family was taken care of.
He was a pillar of strength to his family and was a true example of what following in the Lord’s footsteps truly means.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy, his daughters Sharon Denison, Janice Havens, Ada (Rusty) Searle, and Lydia (Eric) Gurney, his brothers Bob Denison, John (Carlene) Denison, his sisters Joyce (Culver) Meyers (Ken), Judy (Ed) Lasnik, 16 grandkids, nine great-grandkids and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly. A small service celebrating Jerry’s life will occur at his home on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting his family.
