OBITUARY: Jerry Roth; October 2, 1938 - March 22, 2023

Jerry Theodore Roth entered eternal rest on March 22, 2023, at Clark’s Mountain in Piedmont, Missouri, after a short battle with cancer.
Jerry was born Oct. 2, 1938, in Saint Louis, Missouri, to Margaret Catherine Roth (nee Carver) and Henry Theodore Roth. Jerry graduated from the United States Armed Forces Institute in August 1957, and served in the United States Marine Corps until 1962.
While stationed in Okinawa, Japan, he ran across an article of a former schoolmate, Willa Mae Bailey, and decided on his next leave he would make her his wife. Jerry and Willie were later married and spent over 50 years in this union. Most of their early married years were spent in Missouri and Illinois before heading west and settling in Montrose, Colorado.
Jerry was an avid gun collector, and spent most of his days, building gun stocks, shopping, trading and speaking of guns. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. Jerry was quite a reminiscer of days gone by and often told stories of his boxing matches in Japan, his adventures with Willie, their love of the West and of their many “babies,” as he lovingly called all the dogs they cared for throughout the years.
Jerry worked numerous jobs throughout his life, but he cherished his time as a camp cook for hunting expeditions and as a custodian for the Montrose High School where he retired.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and youngest brother, Thomas Henry Roth.
He is survived by one brother, Robert Roth, of New Hampshire and one sister, Joyce (Dave) Roth Kizkiss, of New Hampshire; two nephews and four nieces. Most notably, Jerry leaves behind his friends Jimmy Henry, Monte Lofton, Mark Love, Paul Martenson, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Mossi, Dave Mulvany, Lee Teegs, and his friends at the Warrior Resource Center.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado at 10 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023. All friends are invited to attend and share a memory of Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to one of the following:Welcome Home Alliance For Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, Colorado 81401 (970)765-2210whafv@whafv.org. A Living Tribute, 500 West Putnam Ave.,Suite 400, Greenwich, CT 06830 info@alivingtribute.orgwww.alivingtribute.org.
