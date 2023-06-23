OBITUARY: Jerry Roth; October 2, 1938 - March 22, 2023
Jerry Theodore Roth entered eternal rest on March 22, 2023, at Clark’s Mountain in Piedmont, Missouri, after a short battle with cancer.

Jerry was born Oct. 2, 1938, in Saint Louis, Missouri, to Margaret Catherine Roth (nee Carver) and Henry Theodore Roth. Jerry graduated from the United States Armed Forces Institute in August 1957, and served in the United States Marine Corps until 1962.

