OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Yates; July 24, 1947 – July 18, 2023

Jerry passed away at Montrose Regional Hospital in Montrose, Colorado, with his family by his side.
Jerry was born July 24, 1947, to Edward Yates Jr. and Faye McBride (Rice) in St. Genevieve (New Offenburg), Missouri. Jerry joined the Army in 1965, served in the Vietnam War where he received multiple honors and a Purple Heart. Following his return to the U.S., he initially worked at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah where he met his wife, Elizabeth Yates (Taylor).
They were wed on March 22, 1969 , and were married for 54 years at the time of his passing. Jerry and family were sealed together in the Seattle, Washington, Temple on May 1, 1987.
Jerry worked on helicopters for the majority of his service in the Army as well as in the civilian world. Jerry last worked on helicopters that supported the security of the Alaska Pipeline working at pump stations from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, to Valdez, Alaska.
While living in Fairbanks, Alaska, Jerry enjoyed the outdoors with his family. The family has many great memories of hunting, fishing, camping, and enjoying all that nature has to offer.
Jerry also enjoyed tying flies, reloading, leatherworking, and barbecues. He had a passion for helping others throughout his life, particularly his family but also others.
Jerry was preceded in death by this parents, Edward Yates Jr. and Faye Rosetta McBride (Rice). Jerry was also preceded in death by his siblings Donny, Barb, and Bernie Yates.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his son, Timothy Wayne Yates, and his daughter Lesia Dawn Zimmerman (Yates); five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren who he loved immensely. Jerry is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jerry was a wonderful, generous, humble man who will be greatly missed.
Jerry’s Celebration of Life will be held on July 29, 2023, at the LDS Church, 21028 Uncompahgre Road, Montrose, CO 81403. Viewing will be at 10:30 a.m., with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Jerry’s burial service will be held on Aug. 4, 2023, at the Santaquin Cemetery, 100 East, 300 South, Santaquin, UT 84655. Services will begin at 11 a.m. and will include a dedicatory prayer, Military Honor Guard Ceremony, and a short service. Family will meet at the Provo, Utah, Chuck O Rama following the service for a moment to gather and catch up.
Jerry’s family would like to thank the first responders who have responded to his house on multiple occasions over the years. They would also like to thank the Grand Junction VA staff who have been a major support and care provider for Jerry. Many thanks to the Montrose Regional Health ER staff, physicians, and support staff for their professionalism and kind care of Jerry at the time of his passing. The family has felt the support from friends and family far and wide and are so appreciative for this.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry’s honor to Welcome Home Alliance via https://www.whafv.org/.
