OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Yates; July 24, 1947 – July 18, 2023
Jerry passed away at Montrose Regional Hospital in Montrose, Colorado, with his family by his side.

Jerry was born July 24, 1947, to Edward Yates Jr. and Faye McBride (Rice) in St. Genevieve (New Offenburg), Missouri. Jerry joined the Army in 1965, served in the Vietnam War where he received multiple honors and a Purple Heart. Following his return to the U.S., he initially worked at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah where he met his wife, Elizabeth Yates (Taylor).

