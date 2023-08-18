Jewel was born in Montrose, CO to Preston and Lillie Schottel. Jewel grew up helping on the family dairy and after graduating from Montrose High School in 1958 joined the U.S. Navy serving as a sonar man on the U.S.S. O'Brien.
A native of Montrose, Jewel helped on the family farm raising dairy cows and farming. Jewel joined the Montrose County Sheriff's Office in 1981 where he spent 18 years after being on the Montrose County Sheriff's Posse for 12 years. Jewel enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, boating and spending time with family and friends.
Jewel married Ella Arthur on August 8, 1959 and they had four children. On January 8, 2020 Jewel married Pat (Knifer) Collins the Love of his Life. They enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Cimarron, riding the side by side, hunting and fishing on Blue Mesa.
Jewel is survived by his wife, Pat, his sister, Connie (John) Cox of Phoenix, AZ, his daughters, Kim Lovlin and Kandi (Del) Dawson of Grand Junction, Brenda (Chris) Walsh of Craig, CO and sons, Chris (Shaye) Schottel, Ron (Janet) Collins, Dwayne (Kathy) Collins and Jack McKeehan all of Montrose, CO.
Jewel is also survived by 12 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Preston and Lillie Schottel, sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Bill Horner, his son, Scott Jewel Schottel, son-in-law Gordon Lovlin and grandson, Russell Walsh.
Services will be held Aug. 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Montrose Methodist Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to Montrose County Sheriff's Posse, P.O. Box 717, Montrose, CO 81402.
