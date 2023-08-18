Jewel was born in Montrose, CO to Preston and Lillie Schottel. Jewel grew up helping on the family dairy and after graduating from Montrose High School in 1958 joined the U.S. Navy serving as a sonar man on the U.S.S. O'Brien.

A native of Montrose, Jewel helped on the family farm raising dairy cows and farming. Jewel joined the Montrose County Sheriff's Office in 1981 where he spent 18 years after being on the Montrose County Sheriff's Posse for 12 years. Jewel enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, boating and spending time with family and friends.

