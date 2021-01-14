OBITUARY: Jimmie L. Salaz

Jimmie L. Salaz
Jimmie L. Salaz passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in Montrose, Colorado, on Dec. 27, 2020.
He was born on June 15, 1935, in Montrose, Colorado, to Celia Salazar and Joe P. Salaz. He proudly served his country in the Marines. After serving he returned home and worked in the mines, concrete and carpentry.
He met and married his first wife Julia where he had his children Derald, Cheryl, Geraldine and Jamie. Later in life he met and married his wife Erma. With this second marriage he gained three stepchildren, Alberta, Jeff and Andrew.
He was a very loving and happy man. When you saw him, he always had a big smile on his face. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors hunting, fishing, and camping. Nothing brought him more happiness than spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Erma; brothers, Joe and Freddy; sisters, Sarah, Betty, Juanita, Mickey and Celia (Mae); and children, Geraldine and Derald Salaz.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Morgan) Owens, Montrose, Colorado; son, Jamie (Alicia) Salaz, Montrose, Colorado; brother, Sam (Pam), Rifle, Colorado; and sister, Carol Martin. He is also survived by grandchildren, Levi Pace, Johnny Nasrallah, Junior Salaz, April Mata, Angie Davis, Kristin Minson, Karissa Salaz; great-grandchildren, Cainen Pace, Drake Pace, Liam Minson, Addie, and Olivia Dean Nasrallah; and many nephews and nieces.
He is at peace now and will be dearly missed by all those that knew him.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 15, 2021, at Valley Lawn Cemetery. Masks will be necessary.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
