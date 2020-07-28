obit Jo-Ann Bennett

Jo-Ann Bennett

Long time Montrose resident Jo-Ann Bennett passed away June 29, 2020.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Arthur Donald Bennett. She is survived by three children, Patty, Glen and Nan; and four grandchildren, Dustin, Collin, Cameron and Ariel.

Her family was her life and she will be greatly missed.

