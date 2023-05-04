OBITUARY: Joan Elliott
Abby Irvin

Joan Mardell Elliott, our beautiful mother, was set free from her earthly toils on April 27, 2023, in the comfort of her own home at the age of 86.

She was born Joan Mardell Bryant on Nov. 7, 1936, in Montrose and started her life on Iron Springs Mesa homestead with her mom, Carrie M. Kestner Bryant and her Daddy, Dan Bryant and siblings. Joannie, as she was known to her elders, went on to excel at everything she did in school and graduated from Nucla High School with honors.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Elliott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?