OBITUARY: Joan Elliott

Joan Mardell Elliott, our beautiful mother, was set free from her earthly toils on April 27, 2023, in the comfort of her own home at the age of 86.
She was born Joan Mardell Bryant on Nov. 7, 1936, in Montrose and started her life on Iron Springs Mesa homestead with her mom, Carrie M. Kestner Bryant and her Daddy, Dan Bryant and siblings. Joannie, as she was known to her elders, went on to excel at everything she did in school and graduated from Nucla High School with honors.
Marriage to George R. Elliott, motherhood and raising her children covered the next few years. Joan started building an award-winning achievement portfolio early on with Cub Scout leader, 4-H leader, PTA, trip sponsor. Community brought the Nucla Bell Tower Project, The Domingo Escalante Trail Project, and Colorado 100 years with a time capsule and celebration. The empty nest brought a sewing business that brought copyrights for the state columbine pattern and sales of her items as far away as Disneyland.
She then decided it was time to go back to college and get her degree at Mesa State University in Grand Junction, Colorado. She then used the degree to seek mammography work in Phoenix and surrounding areas. She worked in Salt Lake City, and there had the pleasure of experiencing the 2002 Winter Olympics firsthand. Soon after she chose to relocate to Montrose to be close to family and her mountains. Joan got busy right away with being an adult English tutor, a CASA volunteer, a museum helper, and secretarial work for HopeWest.
She helped at the voting locations when needed. There was time spent hiking through canyons, across deserts, and up some serious mountains. She found time for several cruises with close family members and even some scuba diving. She even tried her hand at being a census taker. Joan wasn’t done yet as she had several murder novels hidden away that made their way to publication. Joan was a member of the women's union of the Hillcrest Congregational Church UCC for many years and still helping as she was able.
Joan is survived by a son, Corey A. Elliott, a daughter, Colleen J. Matthews, both of Montrose, Colorado. Surviving sisters are Virginia Rossi of Phippsburg, Colorado, Romaine Webb and Carol Barker, both of Grand Junction, Colorado. She also has two grandchildren, Robert D. Wolf lll, Montrose, and Jacob G. Matthews, (married) Logan, Utah.
Joan M. Elliott, our sweet mother, will be sorely missed. We love you.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Elliott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
