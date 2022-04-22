OBITUARY: Joan Marilyn Moore Welfelt

Joan Marilyn Moore Welfelt
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, Joan Welfelt, passed away at her home on April 11, 2022. She would have been 99 on Aug. 1,2022. Born in Halstead, Kansas, she enjoyed her life in Kansas, Arkansas, and most recently in Montrose, Colorado. Joan graduated from Halstead High School and attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, and Kansas University in Lawrence, Kansas.
Her favorite sports were basketball, football and golf, but she took special pride and interest in Kansas University basketball. An NCAA bracket was filled out every year and would rest on a table beside her chair as she cheered for KU. She knew the names and personal information of all the players and coaches on her favorite teams.
She also enjoyed and delighted in sharing vegetables from her garden, doing Sudokus and crossword puzzles, knitting beautiful sweaters, dishrags, and warm mittens great for skiing, birdwatching, and outings to the Grand Mesa and our wine country, card games, antiques, finding bargains at Heirlooms, hosting parties, and visits and phone calls from children and grandchildren, neighbors and friends.
Volunteer work in some capacity has always been important, supporting the troops during World War II as a pink lady, greeting patients at the Winfield hospital, and working 17 years at Heirlooms for Hospice in Montrose.
Joan loved life and invited others to join her, never meeting a stranger, especially if they might have come from Kansas. Every gathering was enlivened with her funny, delightful stories and remembrances of life on her beloved farm during the depression, racing friends in her Model A, and riding her horse among other things. All pets were welcome and loved in her house.
Not only did she have the love of her family, everyone she met enjoyed her wit and wisdom. We feel very lucky to have had her in our lives.
She is survived by two siblings, Roderick and Virginia; three children, William (Jeanne), John (Pik) and David (Judy); nine grandchildren, Gabe (Missy), Adam, Steven (Cindy), Shananda (Wes), Silke (Peter), Cheyenne, Lindsey (John), Betsey (Jonny), Jamie; 11 great-grandchildren, Jaden (Zoie), Olivia, Ramsey, Gracie, Sadie, Corena, Jordan, Christopher, Kyle, Rodney, William; and one great-great grandson, Brayden, plus her dogs, Timmy and Lady.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Jack Sloan Welfelt.
There will be a private burial in Winfield, Kansas this summer.
She will be missed.
Donations can be made in Joan’s name to Hope West Palliative Care, 725 S. Fourth St., Montrose, CO 81401