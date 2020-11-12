OBITUARY: Joan Ruth Johnson

Joan Ruth Johnson, 78, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020 in her home with her family by her side.
Joan was born in Montrose, Colorado, on Sept. 16, 1942 to Howard and Edith (Hanlon) Noble. She grew up in Ridgway and graduated high school in 1959 when she was 16 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Colorado.
Joan married the love of her life and high school sweetheart Larry Dean Johnson (Colona) on March 26, 1961. They made their home in Denver, Colorado, but were happy to return to the Western Slope in 1980.
Joan enjoyed her career of bookkeeping and office supply sales until she retired in 2004.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Michael D. Johnson (Shirlee) of Montrose and Mitchell R. Johnson (Keri) of Delta; and one daughter, Geri L. Simoens of Fruita. Also surviving is one sister, Bonnie J. Noble, Grand Junction; and one brother, Roger Noble, Ridgway.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, James D. Noble, Evergreen; and one great-granddaughter, Taylor R. Johnson.
Joan was blessed with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the simple things in life, found humor in most everything, and loved spending time with her family.
A private service will be held for the family at Crippin Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Grand View Cemetery.
The family has suggested that contributions in Joan's memory be made to HopeWest Hospice, 725 S. 4th St. Montrose, CO 81401.
