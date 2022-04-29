OBITUARY: Joan Tilton

Joan Tilton, a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, neighbor, and friend passed away peacefully Saturday evening April 16, 2022 at 78 years old.
Joan was known as both a fiercely strong woman and one of the most caring people you could meet. She spent her happiest times with her family and even in the hardest moments of the last year was always looking out for the people around her before herself. Neighbors, nurses, and acquaintances would all say the same thing — she truly cared about the people around her and everyone who met her grew to love her.
Born in Babylon, Long Island, she grew up in a first-generation Italian family and was raised to be the strong woman we all knew her as. She was surrounded by a close-knit group of friends who would remain so throughout her life. It was here that she raised her son Michael Wier before relocating to San Clemente, California, where she married Gary Tilton and helped raise his two daughters Debra and Tammy. As the family grew, Joan became a grandmother to Sahara, Jessica, Jamie, Bradley, and Melissa. She helped raise and love each of them.
Over the years she moved to Colorado and lived in Cañon City, Gypsum, Parker, and finally Montrose in 2021, where she was surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband Gary Tilton; son Michael Wier and his daughter Sahara; her sister Gerry and her husband Ron Holroyd; stepdaughter Debra Tilton-Duvall and her husband John Duvall, as well as their daughters Jessica and Jamie; stepdaughter Tammy Eckburg and her husband Jeff Eckburg and their children, Bradley and Melissa. She is also survived by her dear friends Charlotte Croisette, Dorothy Via, Pat Dietl, Patrice Echola, Susan and Ron Saltzman, Anna Poncino, and last but certainly not least her beloved dog Marvin. She will be forever missed and never forgotten.
