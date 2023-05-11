OBITUARY: JoAnn Jeffcoat

JoAnn Jeffcoat, 89, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on May 4, 2023, under hospice care. She was born January 22, 1934, in Pilot Point, Texas, to Walter and Avis Locke.
JoAnn met her beloved husband, Marion, when she was just 15 years old. After just a few short months of dating, Marion proposed, and they married on Nov. 12, 1949. Marion was in the Air Force, so in the beginning they relocated often, finally settling down in Aztec, New Mexico, where they would reside for almost 50 years before moving to Colorado in 2009. She was a happily devoted wife for 65 years before Marion’s passing in 2014. Anyone who knew them knew that they were hopelessly devoted to and madly in love with each other.
She was the epitome of a happy homemaker. Only a few times in her life did she work outside the home. She took tremendous pride in keeping a clean, comfortable home and providing delicious, home-cooked meals for her family. She gardened, canned, baked and ran a tight ship. Dinner was always on the table at exactly 6 because that’s when Dad got home from work. Her job was keeping track of all the inner workings of her household and caring for kids and
family, and she did it well.
Her passions in life included camping, hunting, fishing, reading, and playing card games, but most of all, her family. She was always there to give support, guidance, and love. Whenever possible, she showed up! For ball games, plays, band and choir concerts, graduations, anything her family was involved in. In her later years, after Marion died, she got an iPad so she could keep up with what was happening in the lives of everyone she knew. She loved looking at photos of friends and family and being able to reach out and connect with people from her past. She was genuinely loved by everyone who knew her and she will be deeply missed.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Marion Jeffcoat, their son, David Jeffcoat and great grandson Adam Jeffcoat, her parents, Walter and Avis Locke, sisters: Billy (Bill) Garner, Lou (George) Murray and Sue Locke and brothers: Andy (Judy) Locke and Buddy (Evelyn) Locke.
She is survived by her children: Sharon (Martin) Roddy, Daryl Jeffcoat and Linda Steil all of Montrose, Colorado; her nieces she and Marion helped to raise, Brenda (George) Figueroa of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Vicki (David) Sutton of Phoenix, Arizona. Grandchildren: Lisa (Mike) Warren of Montrose; Autumn (Brian) Cofer of Napa, California; Nick Jeffcoat of Joplin, Missouri; Alex Steil and Olivia Steil of Montrose; Brittany (Josh) Collier and Jorge, Angelina and Maya Figueroa all of Las Cruce; Tera (Tyler) Hoff of Temecula, California, and Wesley (Megan) Sutton of Phoenix; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. She is also survived by sisters: Peggy (Raymond) Nelson of Farmington, New Mexico, and Patsy Tanner of Hayfield, Minnesota.
JoAnn will be laid to rest beside her husband, Marion, on Friday, May 12, in a private, graveside service on a mesa overlooking the mountains of Colorado that she loved so dear. Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose.
Our family would like to thank her hospice nurse and nursing assistant, Mary Kaestendieck and Drew Miller, for their incredible compassionate care for our sweet mom and for us as we said our goodbyes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Montrose Hope West Hospice. By mail at 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401 or by phone at 970-240-7734.
