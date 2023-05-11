OBITUARY: JoAnn Jeffcoat

JoAnn Jeffcoat, 89, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on May 4, 2023, under hospice care. She was born January 22, 1934, in Pilot Point, Texas, to Walter and Avis Locke.

JoAnn met her beloved husband, Marion, when she was just 15 years old. After just a few short months of dating, Marion proposed, and they married on Nov. 12, 1949. Marion was in the Air Force, so in the beginning they relocated often, finally settling down in Aztec, New Mexico, where they would reside for almost 50 years before moving to Colorado in 2009. She was a happily devoted wife for 65 years before Marion’s passing in 2014. Anyone who knew them knew that they were hopelessly devoted to and madly in love with each other.

