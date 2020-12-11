OBITUARY: Joe ‘David’ Reschke: February 22, 1922 - December 1, 2020

Joe ‘David’ Reschke
February 22, 1922 — December 1, 2020
Longtime Western Colorado resident Joe “David” Reschke passed away at the Rifle V.A. Community Living Center in Rifle on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Mr. Reschke was 98 years young.
A graveside funeral service will take place for Mr. Reschke at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss.
Joe David Reschke was born on Feb. 22, 1922, in Cashion, Oklahoma to parents Michael and Ida (Hammermeister) Reschke. (His parents and eldest brother immigrated from Germany in 1913.) David spent his childhood and received his education at Kingfisher and Crescent, Oklahoma, graduating from high school in 1940. He attended Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma, for 2 ½ years, majoring in music. Mr. Reschke then joined the Army Air Force (which later became the U.S. Air Force) in February 1943. He served in World War II and spent much of his time in Okinawa and the South Pacific. He was discharged in October 1952 with the rank of tech sergeant.
On June 26, 1949, he married Lura Nadine Kerfoot in Crescent, Oklahoma. To this union six children were born. He resided in Oklahoma until 1951, then moved to Colorado where he spent the rest of his life. David was employed by the U.S. Postal Service and retired from there.
David was always happiest spending time with his family and friends. Singing in the Barbershop Quartet and Chorus provided a lifetime of joy to him. Beekeeping was very special to him and he prided himself on his observation bee hive that he exhibited at many schools around the state. He built numerous igloos over the years and was thrilled to give tours of his igloos to anyone who was interested. He spent time prospecting for gold in the San Juans, hiking mountain trails of which several were Colorado fourteeners, and did multiple fun runs (at a very fast walk!) from 5Ks to 10Ks to half marathons to being the first 80-year-old to complete the grueling Imogene Pass Run from Ouray to Telluride. He had a love of nature and the outdoors and enjoyed his walnut and pecan orchard and all the other many trees he had planted. His hope would be for all of us to keep a song in our heart! He belonged to both the SPEBSQSA (Barbershop Harmony Society) and the Silver Haired Daddies (Barbershop quartet) and the San Juan Mountain Runners.
David’s survivors include his former wife, Lura Reschke of Hotchkiss; two sons, Larry (Sharon) Reschke of Eckert and Luke (Frankie) Reschke of Paonia; four daughters, Louise (Barry) Beckley of Norwalk, California, Linda McDaniel of Hotchkiss, Lois Hines of Wamego, Kansas, and Leabeth Quinn of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; and sister, Violet Bishop of Enid, Oklahoma. In addition he leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bertha Haynes and Emma Copeland; brothers, Earthman and Robert Reschke; and son-in-law, Gaylon “Tiny” McDaniel.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
