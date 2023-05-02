OBITUARY: Joe Harrison

Joe Harrison, 49, passed away at his home of natural causes on April 20, 2023. He was born on Oct. 4, 1973 in Montrose, Colorado. He was raised in Montrose by his dad, Dean and mom Tracy. Joe graduated from Montrose High School in 1992 as a proud Indian!

Joe was a great man with many talents. He loved his wife Jodie, mom Tracy, his dogs, and all his wonderful friends. Joe also loved music, motorcycles, four wheelers, dirt bikes, big trucks, Lake Powell and fishing. Joe truly loved his family, friends, and his beloved dogs.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

