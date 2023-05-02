OBITUARY: Joe Harrison

Joe Harrison, 49, passed away at his home of natural causes on April 20, 2023. He was born on Oct. 4, 1973 in Montrose, Colorado. He was raised in Montrose by his dad, Dean and mom Tracy. Joe graduated from Montrose High School in 1992 as a proud Indian!
Joe was a great man with many talents. He loved his wife Jodie, mom Tracy, his dogs, and all his wonderful friends. Joe also loved music, motorcycles, four wheelers, dirt bikes, big trucks, Lake Powell and fishing. Joe truly loved his family, friends, and his beloved dogs.
Joe married his wife Jodie (Johnson) on Sept. 6, 2008, at Ridgway State Park. Joe and Jodie spent 26 years together.
Joe is survived by his wife Jodie; mom Tracy; his dogs Koolie D and Rivi Roo; grandma Shirley; sister Kim, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joe is preceded in death by his dad Dean Harrison; grandparents Joe and Harriett Harrison, Delena and Dean Robertson.
Services will be held at the Montrose Elks Lodge Park on Saturday May 13, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. A potluck-style lunch is requested; people with last names; A-L please bring a side dish and M-Z please bring a dessert course.
Memorial contributions can be donated in Joe’s name to Second Chance Humane Society, Ridgway CO, 81432; 970-626-3233 secondchancehumane.org
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Joe Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone