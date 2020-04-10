Joel “Bob” Bowling Jr.
December 12, 1932 - April 5, 2020
Joel “Bob” Robertson Bowling Jr. was born Dec. 12, 1932, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He passed away April 5, 2020, at Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado.
Bob was part of the US Coast Guard where he studied dentistry and was honorably discharged. He later went to work for Arco Refinery from where he retired after many years.
Bob was married to the love of his life, Teresa Bowling, in 1970. They settled in Garden Grove, California where they raised their family. In their later years they moved to Montrose, Colorado, to be close to family.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Robertson Bowling Sr. and Agnes Rosalie (Tester) Bowling and was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of many years, Teresa Bowling. He is survived by his sons Douglas, Michael, and Randall Bowling and his stepdaughter Scheree Fuller. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob lived a long life with his loving family surrounding him. He was a kind, generous, and a happy man. He always brightened the world with his smile. He will be missed by his family and friends dearly.
A special thank you to the staff at Colorow Care Center for caring for Bob in his final years.
