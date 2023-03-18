OBITUARY: John and Imogene Peloquin

John J. Jack Peloquin, 87 and Imogene B. Jean Peloquin, 91.

Heaven can't wait. John J. Jack Peloquin passed away March 10, 2023, at 6:08 a.m. His beloved wife of 51 years, Imogene B. Jean Peloquin, followed him 12 hours later. It is truly a love story for the ages and they would not have wanted the ending written any other way.

