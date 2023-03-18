OBITUARY: John and Imogene Peloquin

John J. Jack Peloquin, 87 and Imogene B. Jean Peloquin, 91.
Heaven can't wait. John J. Jack Peloquin passed away March 10, 2023, at 6:08 a.m. His beloved wife of 51 years, Imogene B. Jean Peloquin, followed him 12 hours later. It is truly a love story for the ages and they would not have wanted the ending written any other way.
John Peloquin was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Mederic and May Peloquin. He attended McDonnell High School in Chippewa Falls. John attended St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota, earning bachelors of arts degrees in philosophy and chemistry. He attended Iowa State University where he earned a master of science in analytical chemistry. John had a combined service in the National Guard and Army Reserve from 1952 to 1960. John worked at Whitaker Corporation for many years and upon retirement from there became a consultant working in health, safety and environmental affairs. John enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved history and the Johnnies. John was conversant in most any topic and was an avid storyteller.
Imogene B. Jean Peloquin was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was raised by her father, Alfred C. Howell, and stepmother, Lorene Howell. She attended schools in Chicago, Illinois, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Though a lost art today, she won numerous awards for her beautiful penmanship. She worked at Whitaker Corporation for a number of years as a solderer. Jean had two children, Charlene, who predeceased her, and Kenneth Huddleston of Dewey, Oklahoma.
John and Jean lived in Aurora, Colorado, and retired to Montrose.They had many fond memories of time spent at their property in Quartz Creek. They traveled extensively, with the Big Island of Hawaii being a favorite destination to which they returned many times over.
John and Jean were predeceased by Jean’s beloved daughter, Charlene Huddleston, and brother-in-law, George Kornowske.
To mourn their loss are John’s older sister, Donna M. Kornowske of Green Bay, Wisconsin; son, Kenneth Huddleston (Beverly) of Dewey, Oklahoma; nephews, Joseph G. Kornowske (Valerie) of Kent, Washington; Peter G. Kornowske (Diane) of Oak Park, Illinois; niece, Theresa M. Cook (David) of Memphis, Tennessee, and a host of friends met along the way, including fellow Knights of Columbus and fellow Johnnies in the United States and beyond.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Barton and the staff of Valley Manor for their care and compassion as well as the team of Touch of Care Hospice for their support, and a heartfelt thank you to John's friend, Ralph, for his cherished friendship through the years.
The double funeral will be held Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Montrose, Colorado. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the church with burial immediately following at Cedar Creek Cemetery, with military honors for John J. Peloquin.
Memorials: Anyone wishes to may make an extra prayer for John (Uncle Jack) and Jean that they are together forever, or to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Knights of Columbus, Montrose, Colorado.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. and Mrs. Peloquin’s family; 970-249-2121.
