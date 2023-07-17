OBITUARY: John Birge Jr.

Remarkable achievements and spectacular wrecks; there’s no other way to describe the life John lived. I mean, seriously, who skis down the mountain in Telluride with a dislocated shoulder, “floppy” arm tucked in his belt, or rides his bike home 55 miles, without the epidermis on his right arm and leg?
John was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 1954, the only boy in a family of six children. Despite urging by his big sister, his mother refused to “give him back." He spent his youth in pearl snap plaid shirts and Justin boots, living the typical 1950s childhood: playing outside, building forts, and tormenting his sisters. When the family moved to the San Francisco Bay area during the "Summer of Love," he kept wearing Justins and it soon became his signature style.
Having bargained with his high school to give him a diploma if he passed the GED, John graduated at 16. He joined the U.S. Army as soon as he was able, at 17. While training as a large equipment operator, he took night classes in electrical engineering, acting on the advice of Eddie Luevano, a family friend. Eddie told John that computers were the coming thing, long before any of us heard the words “search engine” or “Google." While working in the meat industry he became intrigued with programming the conveyor belt to select the cuts of meat to be ground, signed up for some computer classes and a new career began. John was employed by Sun microsystems as an engineer from its inception until shortly before the tech crash.
John was a consummate athlete, including a stint as a professional triathlete, sponsored by Specialized. After retiring from professional competition, he continued as a long-distance runner and swimmer. In 2021, at age 67, he completed the Imogene Pass run while suffering from pneumonia.
Despite his many medals, plaques and trophies, John’s proudest achievement was raising his daughter, Irene. The two went everywhere together, exploring the parks in California, including their favorite, Yosemite.
Like 30 million other Americans, John suffered from alcoholism. He enjoyed a long period of sobriety while raising his daughter and caring for his aging mother. This prompted him to say in his later years that having a higher purpose is what kept him sober. To all those struggling with addiction, John wishes you good luck and god speed. And to those of you engaged in extreme sports he has a bit of advice: get an echocardiogram.
John is survived by his daughter, Irene Burke (Sean); grandchildren, Lane and Sophia; niece Michelle Carey; and nephews, Chris Jarosz and Scott Greenhalgh. He is also survived by sisters, Mary Arnold, Jean Jarosz (Christopher), Peggy Carey, and Susan Birge. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Kathy Kornegay.
A celebration of John's life will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at All Saints Anglican Church meeting room, at 10 a.m.
