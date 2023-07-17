OBITUARY: John Birge Jr.
Remarkable achievements and spectacular wrecks; there’s no other way to describe the life John lived. I mean, seriously, who skis down the mountain in Telluride with a dislocated shoulder, “floppy” arm tucked in his belt, or rides his bike home 55 miles, without the epidermis on his right arm and leg?

John was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Jan. 23, 1954, the only boy in a family of six children. Despite urging by his big sister, his mother refused to “give him back." He spent his youth in pearl snap plaid shirts and Justin boots, living the typical 1950s childhood: playing outside, building forts, and tormenting his sisters. When the family moved to the San Francisco Bay area during the "Summer of Love," he kept wearing Justins and it soon became his signature style.

