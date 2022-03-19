OBITUARY: John Brian Thirkell; May 30, 1976 – January 28, 2022

John was preceded in death by his father, James Thirkell and his sister Diane Thirkell. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Douglas, his sister Carol Jell, AU; his stepbrother Billy Douglas, Arizona, and his stepsister Debbie Drouillard, Arizona.
John graduated from ASU with a degree in chemical engineering. He worked for Tokyo Electron out of Austin, Texas, and traveled the world including Japan and Germany, teaching other engineers the process of making semiconductors and other electronic components for computers. But his heart belonged in Colorado and he settled in Telluride working for Telluride Sports Company.
He loved the outdoors and lived his dream being a fishing guide – he guaranteed you’d catch a fish if you fished with him! He was featured in an ad for TV and had to catch his own fish for the cameras. He taught ski lessons to elementary kids and also taught science classes for the kids at the library. Baseball was a passion and he loved coaching a team in Telluride to encourage others the love of this sport. He loved skiing the mountains, biking all summer on the mountain trails, hiking with friends and just living outdoors in this beautiful mountain country we call Colorado. He was patient and kind and gained your trust whether fitting your ski boots, building your bike or helping you move.
He also loved animals and was in constant companionship with someone else’s dog he was taking care of or just as company on his trails. John was more than willing to try new adventures including jumping out of a helicopter and skiing down the glaciers into the aspens. He loved helping others enjoy the outdoors as much as he did.
We will miss his adventurous spirit, his constant smile and loving heart and always remember to appreciate the beautiful outdoors as much as he did.
