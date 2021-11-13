John Edward Appelhanz, lifetime resident of the Montrose/Olathe area, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the age of 89.
John E. was born on Jan. 23, 1932, to John and Mary (Unrein) Appelhanz. He attended various country schools as the family moved to different farms they owned around the Valley. He enjoyed trapping and hunting with his brothers, as they grew up. He graduated from Montrose High School in 1950. He then served two years in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. He rose to the rank of sergeant.
After he was honorably discharged from the Army, he rejoined the family farming operation with his parents and four brothers. John E. always enjoyed raising livestock, whether it was a few sheep and goats, or horses and cattle. After the Appelhanz Brothers purchased Forest Service permits in both the Tabeguache Basin and Hanks Valley, John E. spent most of his time taking care of the cattle operation. He always had dogs and cats, and there wasn’t a stray dog or cat that he didn’t take in and care for.
John E. was a kind-hearted, generous man and extremely honest. He really enjoyed visiting with everyone he met. He was happiest just living a simple life, was patient and never really complained about hardships that came his way. He was good-natured, and he liked teasing his nieces and nephews as they grew up. He very much enjoyed listening to jazz music.
He was a long-time member of St. Joseph Traditional Roman Catholic Church in Olathe. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Appelhanz; his brothers George, Tony and Albert; his sister Mary Jo Kubin; his brothers-in-law Robert Schlauger and George Kubin; his sisters-in-law Marion Appelhanz and Shirley Appelhanz. He is survived by his brother Ed Appelhanz of Montrose; his sister Eleanor Schlauger of Grand Junction; his sister-in-law Kathy Appelhanz of Olathe and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home from 5 — 7 p.m., with the Rosary at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of John Appelhanz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
