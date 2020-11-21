John Eugene Davis
January 23, 1927 – November 16, 2020
John was born in Wallace, Idaho on Jan. 23, 1927, to Stanley Eugene Davis and Ina Naomi Wallan. He passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2020, at the Palisade Living Center and is now with his Heavenly Father and back giving Mom a hard time.
After graduating high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during WWII. After his service he worked as a logger and that is what brought him to Montrose. He met and married Helen Herman in 1960 where he inherited and helped raise her six children. After his stint at logging he spent most of his adult years working as a hard rock miner in Silverton and Ouray, Colorado, and was known by all miners as a very hard worker and honest man.
John was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Helen Davis; both of his sisters; his daughter, Francis Burgess; three sons-in-law, Ralph Boyer, Dennis Major and Bennie Carter; granddaughters, Donette Boyer and Tracey Mangus; and a close friend and partner, Mary Ann Albright.
He is survived by his children: William Corn, Antonette Boyer, Lynette Carter, Dennis Herman and Monette Major. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial is scheduled for a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Palisade Living Center for caring for our dad and helping him pass peacefully in his final months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.