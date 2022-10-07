OBITUARY: John Franklin Meredith

John Franklin Meredith passed away peacefully in Montrose, Colorado, on Wednesday, Sept.14, 2022. John was surrounded and supported by his loving wife and family by his side during the last days of his earthly life. John fought his battle bravely and is now at peace in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.
John was born on May 8 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. John served honorably in the United States Navy. He was an avid golfer, loved travel, fishing, dancing and adored his faithful four legged companions Willie and Kona.
John loved and lived life to the fullest.
John is survived by his loving wife, Lois Meredith; stepson Sean Martin, daughter-in-law Amanda Martin, and their children Madelyn and Dylan; stepson Keith Martin, daughter-in-law Shelly Martin, and their children Breighana and Benjamin; daughter Laura Tipton, son-in-law Todd Tipton, and their children Evelyn and Sawyer; and sister Marianne Atkinson and extended family.
A celebration of life will be determined and announced at a later date with family and friends.
