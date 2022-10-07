OBITUARY: John Franklin Meredith

John Franklin Meredith

John Franklin Meredith passed away peacefully in Montrose, Colorado, on Wednesday, Sept.14, 2022. John was surrounded and supported by his loving wife and family by his side during the last days of his earthly life. John fought his battle bravely and is now at peace in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.

To plant a tree in memory of John Meredith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

