John Fritz
Long-time Montrose resident, John Stephen Fritz passed away unexpectedly in Sept 2020 in Ohio during a vacation with his wife, Karien. They were married 37 years. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. June 12, 2021, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Montrose.
John has been reunited with many loved ones, especially his daughter Carolyn who passed away in 2005. He will be missed by many, especially his family. He loved being a Pop Pop to his amazing grandson and has left behind a legacy of cherished memories.
He is survived by his wife, Karien Fritz; daughters Nicole and Patience Fritz; and grandson Esaias Fritz. He is also survived by his mother; Annette Fritz; sister Karen Fritz Martin; brother John Michael Fritz; nephew Benjamin Martin; sister- in-law, Christine Hamilton, and his nephews, Antonio and Logan.
